Watchdog warns trade tariffs would slow world growth upswing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Watchdog warns trade tariffs would slow world growth upswing

(Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at EU headquarters in Brussel... (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP). European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem, center, meets with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at EU headquarters in Brussel...

PARIS (AP) - As the U.S. prepares to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a world economic watchdog is warning that such barriers will hurt economic growth globally.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a policy adviser to developed economies, said Tuesday that "trade protectionism remains a key risk that would negatively affect confidence, investment and jobs."

In an update to its forecasts, it said that preserving "the rules-based international system is essential to prevent the longer-term harm to growth prospects that could arise from a retreat from open markets."

The statement was a veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs without resorting to international arbitration.

The OECD expects world economic growth to accelerate to 4 percent this year and next, from 3.7 percent in 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:51:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:44:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>

  • AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids

    AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:43:28 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

  • National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:07 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:43:03 GMT
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly