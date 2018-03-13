Search for suspects prompts 2-hour delay to start of school at Gonzales Middle; suspects still on the loose

Ascension Parish school officials report Gonzales Middle School will start two hours later than usual Tuesday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish School Board, classes will begin at 9:23 a.m. and students should plan for a two-hour change in the time they are picked up by buses. Officials added the delay is being put in place because the Gonzales Police Department is searching for two suspects in the area near the school.

The Gonzales Police Department reported officers pulled over a vehicle "they felt was driving suspiciously" around 2:45 a.m. Officials said the traffic stop was in the Orice Roth area. They said two black men jumped out and started to run once the vehicle stopped and added one of them fired three shots at the officers. No other description was given.

According to GPD, the suspects were not found after a search of the area, so a perimeter was set up. Officials said because Gonzales Middle is in the area, they contacted school officials and the decision was made to delay the start of school.

Authorities said the suspects are still at large, but "they are confident the school is not in harm's way." They added a shelter-in-place was lifted at 7:05 a.m.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-621-8300.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped Gonzales police set up the perimeter. The Baton Rouge Police Department provided air patrol for the search, as well as K-9s. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also provided K-9s to assist.

