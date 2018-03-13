Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

MUMBAI, India (AP) - Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times."

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke over the weekend at a conference in Mumbai.

Clinton said the Republican president has "quite an affinity for dictators" and said Trump "really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior." But she said she thinks it's "more than that" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Clinton was critical of the reality campaign tactics of her opponent and questioned whether she should have provided more entertainment to voters who responded to Trump's brash style.

She also believes former FBI director James Comey's Oct. 28, 2016, letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from white women voters.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:14:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:27:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

  • Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:51:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:27:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>

  • Previously withheld UCLA video shows heckling of Mnuchin

    Previously withheld UCLA video shows heckling of Mnuchin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:21:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:27:10 GMT
    (UCLA via AP). In this image made from a Feb. 26, 2018, video released by the University of California, Los Angeles, a woman is removed from the audience who was listening to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak at UCLA. The previously withheld ...(UCLA via AP). In this image made from a Feb. 26, 2018, video released by the University of California, Los Angeles, a woman is removed from the audience who was listening to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak at UCLA. The previously withheld ...
    UCLA has released previously withheld video showing the near-constant heckling of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a moderated talk about the economy.More >>
    UCLA has released previously withheld video showing the near-constant heckling of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a moderated talk about the economy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly