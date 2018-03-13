Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

MUMBAI, India (AP) - Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times."

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke over the weekend at a conference in Mumbai.

Clinton said the Republican president has "quite an affinity for dictators" and said Trump "really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior." But she said she thinks it's "more than that" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Clinton was critical of the reality campaign tactics of her opponent and questioned whether she should have provided more entertainment to voters who responded to Trump's brash style.

She also believes former FBI director James Comey's Oct. 28, 2016, letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from white women voters.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

