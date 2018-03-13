Qatar, UAE extend oil field concession to Japan amid crisis - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Qatar, UAE extend oil field concession to Japan amid crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have each extended a concession to an offshore oil field they share to a Japanese consortium despite a diplomatic crisis between the two of them tearing at the region.

Both Qatar and the UAE on Tuesday acknowledged the extension of the concession at the al-Bunduq offshore field in the Persian Gulf, which the two countries have equally shared since 1969.

But even what should be a routine concession ran up against the ongoing boycott of Qatar by the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Petroleum described the concession as showing "its international reputation as a trustworthy national oil company and a reliable energy provider at all times."

The UAE meanwhile said the concession involved "no direct communication or engagement between the two states."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

    Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:04:36 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

  • AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids

    AP Investigation: US military overlooks sex abuse among kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:02:18 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:01:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly