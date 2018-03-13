China merges bank, insurance regulators to tackle risk - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China merges bank, insurance regulators to tackle risk

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - China's government announced plans Tuesday to create a newly powerful regulator to oversee scandal-plagued banking and insurance industries as they try to reduce debt and financial risks.

The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party's efforts to tighten control over state-owned entities that dominate industries including banking, telecoms and energy in an effort to make them more efficient and productive.

The party's stated priorities this year include reducing financial risk following a run-up in corporate and local government borrowing that prompted global rating agencies to cut Beijing's government credit rating last year.

The new agency, a merger of separate Cabinet bodies that oversaw banks and insurers, will be charged with "preventing and dissolving financial risks," said the plan was submitted to the ceremonial national legislature for endorsement.

Beijing has launched a series of regulatory overhauls over the past two decades, creating and merging agencies, to respond to the growth of China's vast, state-owned banking, insurance and finance industries.

The division of responsibility among multiple agencies prompted concern finance regulators were failing to keep track of increasingly complex financial activity by banks, insurers and companies.

The insurance industry has been shaken by February's takeover by regulators of Anbang Insurance Group, one of China's biggest insurers, and the arrest of the top regulator on graft charges. Other insurers face complaints they indulged in reckless speculation in stocks and real estate.

Industry analysts contend bank are using financial tools that obscure their levels of lending and risk.

Some major companies that have run up multibillion-dollar debts to banks face pressure to pay those down while others face questions about their solvency.

The latest change would bring together the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission. The plan made no mention of the third financial agency, the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:01:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:54:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A woman holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego Tuesday, setting foot in California for hi...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A woman holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego Tuesday, setting foot in California for hi...
    Numerous demonstrations planned to mark Trump's first visit to California border as president.More >>
    Numerous demonstrations planned to mark Trump's first visit to California border as president.More >>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:54:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:53:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S....More >>
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly