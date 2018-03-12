Santa Maria residents raise concerns about possibility of zoo moving in next door

Santa Maria residents met to discuss their concerns about the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo moving into their neighborhood (Source: WAFB)

Monday night, residents in Santa Maria met to discuss the potential of the Baton Rouge zoo moving in next door.

The meeting was chance for homeowners to get questions answered by zoo officials. The smell and traffic are just two concerns of the folks living in Santa Maria after it was revealed that BREC is looking at moving the zoo to that site off Airline Highway. The site backs up near the Santa Maria neighborhood. Another big concern is of course flooding.

“During the 2016 flood, we were affected by it, so we want to make sure that that's addressed properly and also traffic,” said Chris Trahan, a resident.

“Talk to anybody in Baton Rouge and you're going to hear the word ‘flooding,’ so we knew that, so we were talking with them and trying to answer questions they had about flooding,” said Phil Frost, zoo director.

BREC is still studying the area to see if it could be a good fit. The results of that study should be available soon.

