WATCH LIVE: Sheriff releases new details on deadly shooting, chase that ended in suspect jumping off bridge

Two people are dead after a shooting led to a chase across parish lines that ended with the suspect jumping off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) Monday night, according to officials.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported a woman found shot in Walker has died from her injuries. Investigators said the person who shot her is the same one who led deputies on a chase and jumped off the bridge. Authorities have not released any names.

Sheriff Jason Ard has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. news conference to release additional details on the case.

Emergency officials reported someone jumped off the bridge just before 9 p.m. The right lane of I-10 West on the bridge was blocked for a little more than an hour as investigators collected evidence.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called out to investigate a domestic shooting off Gaylord Road in Walker and chased the vehicle believed to have been directly involved in the investigation.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting and later died.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed a body was found in the grass near the levee after the person jumped from the bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

