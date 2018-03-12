Shooting suspect jumps off Miss. River Bridge after high speed chase through Livingston Parish

A shooting suspect is dead after jumping off the Mississippi River Bridge after leading police on a high speed chase across parish lines.

Emergency officials confirm someone jumped off the bridge and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is working the case. This happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, March 12.

The right lane of I-10 W on the bridge was blocked for a little more than an hour as officers worked the scene.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say the incident began when deputies were called out to investigate a domestic shooting off Gaylord Road in Walker. Officials believe the vehicle being pursued was directly involved in this investigation.

A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. The pursuit ended on the Mississippi River Bridge and the suspect is believed to have jumped from the bridge.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirms they found a body in the grass near the levee after the person jumped from the bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.