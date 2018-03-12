WANTED: Two men accused of burglarizing vehicles in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they say burglarized several vehicles in Donaldsonville.

Deputies with APSO responded to the area of W 10th Street and Gardenia Drive in Donaldsonville on Friday, March 9 in reference to numerous vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles. Surveillance video captured two males walking in the area and stealing items from various vehicles.

Anyone with information in this case should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line. Those with info can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 235-344-7868. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.