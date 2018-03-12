Zachary undercover police officer killed in hit and run; 2 arrested

A Zachary undercover police officer, who is also a firefighter, was killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck Monday night, according to officials.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the victim as Christopher Lawton. Coroner William "Beau" Clark said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Albert Franklin, 33, and Ashley Chaney, 30, have been arrested. Deputies said Franklin will be charged with first-degree murder, hit and run, damage to property, and as a fugitive from the Zachary Police Department. They added Chaney will be charged with obstruction of justice.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Plank Road in Baker around 8 p.m. Officials said the U-Haul truck hit the officer, then left the scene.

Sheriff Sid Gautreax said two undercover Zachary police officers were executing a drug-related felony warrant at the time. The two officers saw the suspect in the U-Haul and parked in the parking lot to observe him. They watched him for several minutes, then pulled up behind him and got out of their marked unit. Gautreaux said when the suspect saw them, he began to drive away.

Lawton was reportedly on the passenger side of the truck and was pinned between the truck and a grocery cart return. The other officer did not immediately realize what had happened and got back in the unit to chase the suspects in the truck.

The officer called in the incident and gave a description of the U-Haul to officials, then returned to the Walmart parking lot to help Lawton. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gautreaux confirmed he was a full-time Zachary fireman and a part-time police officer.

Gautreaux said they caught the two suspects within about 20 minutes of the initial call. They were found on Old Comite Drive. Both suspects are in custody at the Violent Crimes Unit. Several witnesses have also provided statements of the incident.

"Everybody's taking it rough ... I, unfortunately, have been through this more than once," said Gautreaux.

Gautreaux also urged all the officers who responded to the scene and who are part of those agencies to be supportive of each other and the family of the victims. Lawton also had ties to EBRSO. He was the brother of one of the sheriff's office's secretaries.

Gautreaux said there is no reason to believe shots were fired and that Lawton's injuries indicate he was, indeed, run over. He added they reviewed surveillance footage from the Walmart parking lot that also supports this.

"It's a tragic thing, another tragic loss," said Gautreaux.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement Tuesday morning:

I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Zachary firefighter and policeman who lost his life while bravely serving his community. I join all of East Baton Rouge Parish in expressing my gratitude for his service, and offer up prayers for his family, his fellow first responders, and to all those who knew him. Our hearts go out to the Zachary community. In honor of our fallen first responder, I have ordered all flags be flown at half-staff through Saturday at all City-Parish buildings and grounds.

