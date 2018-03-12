Zachary first responder killed in hit and run involving U-Haul at Baker Walmart

A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday, March 12 at the Walmart in Baker, located at 14507 Plank Rd. Officials say the U-Haul truck struck the officer, then left the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene as well.

Sheriff Sid Gautreax held a press conference Monday night around 11:15 p.m. to provide more details.

He says two undercover Zachary Police officers were executing a drug-related felony warrant at the time. The two officers saw the suspect in the U-Haul and parked in the parking lot to observe him. They watched him for several minutes, then pulled up behind him and got out of their marked unit. Gautreaux says when the suspect saw them, he began to drive away.

The officer who was killed was on the passenger side of the truck and was pinned between the truck and a grocery cart return. The other officer did not immediately realize what had happened and got back in the unit and began to pursue the suspects in the truck.

The officer then called in the incident and gave a description of the U-Haul to officials, then returned to the Walmart parking lot to help the officer who was run over. The officer was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gautreaux says they were able to apprehend the two suspects within about 20 minutes of the initial call. They were found near the bridge on Old Comite Drive. Both suspect are in custody at the Violent Crimes Unit. Several witnesses have also provided statements of the incident.

Gautreaux confirms the officer killed was a full time Zachary fireman and a part time police officer. The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

"Everybody's taking it rough... I unfortunately have been through this more than once," said Gautreaux.

Gautreaux also urges all the officers who responded to the scene and who are part of those agencies to be supportive of each other and the family of the victims. The officer killed also had ties to EBRSO. He was the brother of one of their secretaries.

The victim's body was escorted to the coroner's office. Autopsy results are pending. Gautreaux says there is no reason to believe shots were fired and that the officer's injuries indicate he was indeed run over. He says they were able to review surveillance footage from the Walmart parking lot that supports this.

"It's a tragic thing, another tragic loss," said Gautreaux.

EBRSO will release more information Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.