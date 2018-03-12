Zachary undercover police officer killed in hit and run; 2 arrested

A high school band is trying to raise the last bit of money to go on a trip of a lifetime. Baker High School's Symphonic Band is scheduled to play at Carnegie Hall at the end of the month, but it needs the funds to get there.More >>
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Zachary’s Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Lawton.More >>
A Zachary undercover police officer, who is also a firefighter, was killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck Monday night, according to officials.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting led to a chase across parish lines that ended with the suspect jumping off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) Monday night, according to officials.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying high band school students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
