Pedestrian killed in hit and run involving U-Haul at Baker Walmart

A pedestrian has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Baker, located at 14507 Plank Rd. Officials say the U-Haul truck struck the pedestrian, then left the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is on scene as well.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more details.

