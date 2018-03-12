Pedestrian killed in hit and run involving U-Haul at Baker Walma - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian killed in hit and run involving U-Haul at Baker Walmart

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

A pedestrian has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Baker, located at 14507 Plank Rd. Officials say the U-Haul truck struck the pedestrian, then left the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is on scene as well.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more details.

