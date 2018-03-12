Mother of teen boy last seen in Springfield says he's been found safe

UPDATE

According to a post on Facebook from Shannon Chriswell, Ryan McKinney, her son, has been found safe after being missing for more than a week. Chriswell posted this around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed this around 9:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing teen who was last seen last week.

LPSO is looking for Ryan McKinney, 16. He's described as a white male who is 5' 4" tall, weighing about 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a short sleeve gray t-shirt. Officials say McKinney was last seen on Blood River Road in Springfield on March 5 around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on McKinney's whereabouts should call 225-686-2241 x1.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.