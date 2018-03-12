Mother of teen boy last seen in Springfield says he's been found - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mother of teen boy last seen in Springfield says he's been found safe

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Facebook post from Shannon Chriswell (Source: Facebook) Facebook post from Shannon Chriswell (Source: Facebook)
Ryan McKinney, 16 (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office) Ryan McKinney, 16 (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE

According to a post on Facebook from Shannon Chriswell, Ryan McKinney, her son, has been found safe after being missing for more than a week. Chriswell posted this around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed this around 9:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing teen who was last seen last week.

LPSO is looking for Ryan McKinney, 16. He's described as a white male who is 5' 4" tall, weighing about 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a short sleeve gray t-shirt. Officials say McKinney was last seen on Blood River Road in Springfield on March 5 around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on McKinney's whereabouts should call 225-686-2241 x1.

