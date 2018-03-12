Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File). FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. On Monday, March 12, 2018, President Donald Trump blocked... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File). FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. On Monday, March 12, 2018, President Donald Trump blocked...

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump blocked Singapore chipmaker Broadcom from pursuing a hostile takeover of U.S. rival Qualcomm on national-security grounds.

The decision, announced late Monday, abruptly ends Broadcom's four-month $121 billion bid to buy Qualcomm - a deal that would have been the largest ever completed in the technology industry.

Neither Broadcom nor Qualcomm immediately responded to requests for comment.

Broadcom faced challenges almost from the start of its quest. Qualcomm quickly spurned its unsolicited suitor and continued to resist even after Broadcom raised its original offer from $103 billion.

Broadcom's Singapore connections complicated matters, raising fears about a prominent U.S. chipmaker being owned by a foreign company.

Although its name isn't widely known outside the technology industry, Qualcomm is one of the world's leading makers of the processors that power many smartphones and other mobile devices. Qualcomm also owns patents on key pieces of mobile technology that Apple and other manufacturers rely upon in their products.

Trump decided to squelch Broadcom's bid on the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign purchases of U.S. entities.

The decision didn't come as a surprise. Earlier this month, the committee branded the proposed deal a potential security risk that could hobble the U.S.'s ability to accelerate the speed of mobile networks to an ultra-fast standard known as "5G."

In an attempt to ease those worries, Broadcom last week pledged to make the U.S. a leader in the race to build 5G networks, saying it would create a $1.5 billion fund to support the effort if took control of Qualcomm.

Broadcom also tried to curry favor by moving its legal headquarters from Singapore to the U.S. The company's physical headquarters is already in San Jose, California - about 450 miles from Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego.

Trump hosted Broadcom CEO Hock E. Tan in the White House last year when the executive announced the proposed move.

___

Liedtke reported from San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Package bombs in Texas capital likely tied to earlier blast

    Package bombs in Texas capital likely tied to earlier blast

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:31:01 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:53:23 GMT
    Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

  • Latest nor'easter could dump a foot or more of snow

    Latest nor'easter could dump a foot or more of snow

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-03-12 12:42:04 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:53:10 GMT
    Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region. (Source: WCVB/CNN)Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

    Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.

    More >>

    Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.

    More >>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:52:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly