La. law enforcement has responded to 100+ school threats since Fl. shooting

In the wake of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead, there has been an large increase in school threats across the country. Since February 14, law enforcement in Louisiana has responded to more than 100 threats.

In the 106 threats reported in Louisiana, first responders have addressed these threats with the utmost urgency, says the FBI and Louisiana State Police in a joint release. Of the 106 threats, officers were able to identify the suspects and arrest 62 people. Those arrested range in age from 11 to 28-years-old. Most of the arrests were juveniles. And in most cases, the arrested individual was charged with terrorizing.

Terrorizing is defined as:

Revised Statute 14:40.1, Terrorizing, and face maximum penalties of 15 years imprisonment, a $15,000 fine, or both. In cases where social media was utilized, arrestees could also face federal charges, including Title 18, United States Code 875(c), Threatening Interstate Communications, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

The FBI and LSP want to assure the public all threats are being taken seriously. If it's found during an investigation that a false threat was made, prosecution will be considered.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. If you see something, say something!

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.