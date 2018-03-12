Pharmacy board reschedules meeting to discuss medical marijuana applicants

UPDATE: A Louisiana Board of Pharmacy meeting, previously scheduled for March 27 to discuss applications for additional companies to prescribe medical marijuana, has been rescheduled for April 17.

The only medical marijuana pharmacy currently planned for the Baton Rouge area could be located off Picardy Avenue.

That location, which is currently at the top of the list of applicants, is off Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

The pharmacy would be operated by Capitol Wellness Solutions, llc. The firm is primarily owned by Randy Mire, CEO of Gem Drugs, which has locations in Gramercy and Reserve, according to The Advocate newspaper. The newspaper reports Carl Dabadie, former Baton Rouge police chief, is listed as the head of security for that company. T.J. Woodard would be the pharmacist in charge, the newspaper reports.

The final locations of the first nine medical marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana could be decided during meetings of the state’s Board of Pharmacy later this month. If so, the locations could open within a few months.

A total of ten pharmacies will initially be allowed in the state, including one in each of nine designated regions. The tenth pharmacy location will be decided at a later date based on which region has the greatest demand.

The Louisiana Department of Health determined the nine regions, which include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Teche (Houma area), Acadian, Southwest, Central, Northwest, Northeast, and Southeast.

The board has narrowed its list of applicants and ranked them in the order of likely acceptance in all but two regions. Those regions are Northeast and Central. The board is expected to reopen the application process for those two regions.

Here is a list of the current top applicants for each of the seven other locations:

NEW ORLEANS: The RX Greenhouse, llc (Metairie)

BATON ROUGE: Capitol Wellness Solutions, llc

TECHE: Bayou Therapeutics Pharmacy, llc (Schriever)

ACADIAN: Acadiana Therapeutic Remedics, llc (Lafayette)

SOUTHWEST: Calcasieu Therapeutics, llc (Lake Charles)

NORTHWEST: NorLa Pharm, llc (Shreveport)

SOUTHEAST: Willow Pharmacy, llc (Madisonville)

The board will discuss applications for New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Teche, and Acadian on April 17. The other regions will be discussed the following day, according to agendas posted on the board’s website.

