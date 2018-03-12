Pharmacy board reschedules meeting to discuss medical marijuana applicants

The Baker Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen at a family member's home.More >>
The Baker Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen at a family member's home.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
The man accused of killing a Zachary police officer and firefighter, Albert Franklin, was in court Tuesday, March 27 for an arraignment on drug charges.More >>
The man accused of killing a Zachary police officer and firefighter, Albert Franklin, was in court Tuesday, March 27 for an arraignment on drug charges.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said based on the evidence gathered his office CANNOT proceed with charges against either of the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting investigation.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said based on the evidence gathered his office CANNOT proceed with charges against either of the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting investigation.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>