Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce hosting startup seminar to gauge post-flood business interest

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop for startup companies and potential entrepreneurs in Denham Springs on March 23.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon at the Livingston Parish Chamber office. Local consultants will offer accounting, banking, and legal advice to participants.

Organizers say the event is recommended for residents who are new to business or who are thinking about starting a business. The workshop will provide participants with the feasibility of their business ideas as well as information on small business loans and business plans.

Attorney Blake Harris of Boyer, Hebert, Abels and Angelle, LLC, and Shelby Carnahan of Carnahan Andrews CPA will be featured guest speakers.

April Whers, president of the Livingston Parish Chamber, said in a statement that organizers hope to gauge the interest in the parish after the August 2016 flood.

“With the pro-business policies at the federal level, we see many taking advantage of this time to pursue the entrepreneurship journey. The event is customized specifically for our area to include professionals we know here at the chamber.”

The event is no cost but organizers require attendees to RSVP ahead of time because space is limited.

For more information about the event and the Chamber of Commerce call 225-665-8155 or visit the chamber’s website at livingstonparishchamber.org

The workshop is being held in partnership with the Livingston Parish Chamber, Southeastern Louisiana University, and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.

