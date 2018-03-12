La. State Inspector General releases 2017 annual report

The Louisiana State Inspector General's Office release their 2017 annual report on Monday, March 12, 2018 (Source: La. State Inspector General)

Louisiana's state inspector general says his office identified more than $3.25 million in fraud, waste, and corruption in 2017.

The annual report, released Monday, March 12, 2018, says the office received 376 complaints and opened 60 investigations last year. This is 18 more than the previous year.

The office says several success stories came out of the investigations. They include a former major at Angola found guilty of conspiring to cover up the beating of a handcuffed and shackled inmate.

To read the full annual report, see below.

