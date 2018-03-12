BREC's Great Family Campout rescheduled for April 14-15 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREC's Great Family Campout rescheduled for April 14-15

Source: BREC
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

BREC has rescheduled its family-friendly overnight camping event at Highland Road Community Park for April 14 and 15. 

Organizers say the Great Family Campout is designed for families to “enjoy an evening being active with other families, make a s'more, sleep under the stars and wake up refreshed in a beautiful BREC park!”

RELATED: BREC hosting 2 Sunset Paddles at University Lakes in April

The campout is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 14 until 10 a.m. on April 15 at Highland Road Community Park. Hiking and other outdoor adventure activities will begin at 4 p.m. on April 14 and last until dark.

No prior camping experience is required and food will be provided in the event.

The cost is $35 per family or group of five people and $5 for each additional person. Registration for this event ends on April 6.

BREC staff will accompany and help families that have minimal or no camping experience. Tents are available to rent for $5 to families or groups that do not have a tent. Tents will be provided based on the size of the size of your family.

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event email outdooradventure@brec.org.

The event is sponsored by The Backpacker and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

