BREC hosting Great Family Campout at local park in April

BREC is hosting a family-friendly overnight camping event at a local park in April.

Organizers say the Great Family Campout is designed for families to “enjoy an evening being active with other families, make a s'more, sleep under the stars and wake up refreshed in a beautiful BREC park!”

The campout is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 7 until 10 a.m. on April 8 at Highland Road Community Park. Hiking and other outdoor adventure activities will begin at 4 p.m. on April 7 and last until dark.

No prior camping experience is required and food will be provided in the event.

The cost is $35 per family or group of five people and $5 for each additional person. Registration for this event ends on April 6.

BREC staff will accompany and help families that have minimal or no camping experience. Tents are available to rent for $5 to families or groups that do not have a tent. Tents will be provided based on the size of the size of your family.

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event email outdooradventure@brec.org.

The event is sponsored by The Backpacker and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

