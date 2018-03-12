Investigators determine arson was cause of fire at McKinley Middle

Authorities responded to a small fire at McKinley Middle Magnet School Monday afternoon.

The school is located at 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The call went out around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 12. Emergency officials say there were no injuries.

Investigators say when firefighters arrives on scene, the building was filled with smoke. They were able to locate the fire in a dressing room. The fire was contained to that room. The building sustained about $120,000 worth of damage.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was arson. The investigation is ongoing.

