Authorities respond to small fire at McKinley Middle; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities responded to a small fire at McKinley Middle Magnet School Monday afternoon.

The school is located at 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The call went out around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 12. Emergency officials say there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. We will update this story as we get more information.

