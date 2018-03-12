Arrest made in Benny's Bar stabbing case from November

A Baton Rouge man has now been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Benny's Bar on Airline Highway that happened back in November of 2017.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to the bar, located at 4718 Airline Hwy., in reference to a stabbing. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and chest. The victim reportedly said he was involved in an altercation with an unknown person and was stabbed during the fight.

BRPD investigators later obtained the victim's medical records, which showed he suffered a collapsed lung and had to have a chest tube put in as a result of the stabbing. Officers were also able to obtain some surveillance footage, which showed a portion of the fight. The report states the suspect, later identified as Derrick Bryant, 45, could be seen in the video starting the fight. After the fight, the victim could be seen visibly bleeding.

Then on March 11, the victim reportedly saw Bryant at a bar on Rosenwald Road and called police. Officers took Bryant into custody at that time. After being read his rights, Bryant reportedly admitted to being involved in a fight with the victim, but claimed he was only defending himself from the victim, who he says attacked him. Officers note in the report that Bryant's statement is contradicted by the video evidence. Bryant also denied stabbing the victim and says he didn't know the victim had been stabbed.

After checking Bryant's criminal record, it was found he was arrested in 1992 for first degree murder, then arrested again in 1997 for attempted first degree murder, and was convicted of attempted second degree murder and manslaughter in 1998.

