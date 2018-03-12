Former Independence mayor indicted for malfeasance in office

Former Independence mayor, Michael Ragusa, was indicted Monday on a charge of malfeasance in office.

DA Scott M. Perrilloux says the indictment by the Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury stems from allegations outlined in audits by the Louisiana Legislative Auditors. The allegations were investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Judge Charlotte Foster set Ragusa's bond at $5,000. His arraignment will be scheduled after booking.

