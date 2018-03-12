From the First Alert Forecast Team

It was a little breezy Monday, but still a very nice spring-like day, with temperatures climbing into the low 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Winds should relax as we head into the evening and overnight. Skies will stay mainly clear through the night and into Tuesday morning, with sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick in the upper 30s to near 40°. Temperatures could dip into the mid 30s early Tuesday for some of our Mississippi viewers.

Tuesday should be another nice spring day with highs getting into the mid 60s for the Capital region. We can expect some fair weather clouds for the afternoon, but it should remain a mainly sunny day with the humidity remaining on the low side thanks to the northwesterly flow.

Look for mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday too, although you will notice a bit of a warm up for the afternoons. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs in the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday with highs around 70° or so on Thursday. However, while the afternoons will display a warming trend, morning temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will still drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for both days.

Rain begins its return to the forecast on Friday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. The warming trend will continue, however, with a high on Friday in the mid 70s. The latest First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 40 percent for Saturday and 30 percent for Sunday. Highs for both days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s after morning starts in the 60s. Our next cold front is scheduled for arrival on Monday and that means scattered to likely rains to start the next work week.

