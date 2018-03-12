House Democrat seeks data on Trump firm donation to Treasury

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat asked the Trump Organization and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday to provide more information on a $151,470 donation the Trump family firm turned over in February to the government. President Donald Trump pledged last year to donate profits from foreign government patronage at his company's properties.
Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, asked a Trump Organization lawyer Monday to provide documents showing the company's foreign government payments and how it calculated its donation.
In the letter to George A. Sorial, the organization's executive vice president, Cummings noted that the firm has not disclosed any details behind the donation. Cummings said the firm "refused to comply" to a bipartisan request from lawmakers last April to provide documents on Trump's plan to donate his firm's foreign profits to the U.S. Treasury.
Cummings said that in a "woefully incomplete response" last May, the company provided a pamphlet explaining that it could not identify its patrons because it "would impede upon personal privacy and diminish the guest experience of the brand."
In Monday's letter, Cummings pressed for any documents identifying foreign government-sourced payments to the Trump Organization, as well as how the firm calculated its foreign payments and whether the company planned to claim its Treasury donation as "a gift for tax deduction purposes."
In a separate letter, Cummings also asked Mnuchin to turn over any documents the company provided to Treasury about the donation and a copy of the check.
Both Trump Organization and Treasury officials were not immediately available to comment on Cummings' letters.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>