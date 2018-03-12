Master Gardeners to discuss companion planting, vertical gardening at Bluebonnet Library

The Bluebonnet Branch of the Baton Rouge Library will host a discussion about companion planting and vertical gardening with master gardeners next month.

The free event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 26 and will feature talks on garden pest control through companion planting and landscaping with vines.

The program is part of a series that the East Baton Rouge Master Gardner Association is holding at local libraries.

Louisiana Master Gardener Kitty Bull will start off the program with a presentation called “Gardening with Companion Plants to Ward Off Common Garden Pests.” Bull will explain how gardeners can add certain herbs and flowers into their vegetable gardens or landscape beds to manage various damaging insects.

Speaker Sherry Eubanks will host the second talk called “Growing Vertical: Using Vines in the Landscape” which will review a variety of vines that can add vertical color and texture to home landscapes.

“It’s a great way to save space in small gardens and soften architectural structures in the landscape,” Eubanks said in a news release.

The next program in the series will be offered May 10 at the Central Regional Branch Library and will offer talks on “Simple Yet Sophisticated Daisies and Complementing Perennials and “Gardens: Made in the Shade.” Future presentations will focus on such topics as ferns, bulbs, garden water features, composting, and pruning.

The April 12 program is the sixth in the EBRMG association’s 2018 Library Series of gardening presentations. The series has greatly expanded in recent years to include events at seven library locations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish (the Main Library and the Bluebonnet, Carver, Central, Fairwood, Jones Creek, and Zachary branches).

For additional information on the 2018 EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the association’s website (ebrmg.com).

