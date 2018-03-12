Arthritis Foundation wants you to Walk for a Cure

The Arthritis Foundation has scheduled their upcoming walk in Baton Rouge to raise money to help find a cure.



“Arthritis is more than just a few minor aches and pains. It’s a debilitating disease that robs people of their dreams,” says Dr. Joseph Broyles, Bone and Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge and Walk to Cure Arthritis corporate chair.

Arthritis is the nation’s leading cause of disability. It affects one in five Americans and causes more activity limitation than heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.

Arthritis in the U.S.

50 million adult cases

300,000 children

Arthritis in Louisiana

989,000 cases

4,800 children

More than 300 people are expected to participate in the walk.

2018 Walk to Cure Arthritis

May 5

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Woodlawn High School

Walk to Cure Arthritis organizers hope to reach their goal of raising $81,000 at this event.

"When you support Walk to Cure Arthritis, you become a Champion of Yes, helping us build a lifetime of better, while accelerating the search for a cure," said Dr. Broyles. Champion of Yes is the foundation's positivity brand. It's their way of talking about their all-in dedication to access of care for the community.

Walk to Cure honorees

Logan Clouatre - youth honoree

Niki Thornton - adult honoree

Dr. Stephen Lindsey, Ochsner - medical honoree

"Whether you are close to the disease or simply looking for an inspiring charity event that truly makes a difference, Walk to Cure Arthritis provides people the opportunity to experience the power of standing together and giving back to the community," said Dr. Broyles.

You can register online to participate in the Walk for a Cure.

