Gov. Edwards gives welcome address for start of regular session; lists goals he wants accomplished

Gov. John Bel Edwards gives welcome address to Louisiana Legislature to start 2018 regular session. (Source: WAFB)

Lawmakers are back at the Capitol, as the 3-month long regular session is just getting underway.

They gaveled in at noon for this year's session and the governor gave his welcoming address around 1 p.m. The speech focused on bringing people together, which is certainly something that's needed after a raucous and divisive special session.

Edwards talked about some of the economic successes the state has seen. He gave special recognition to Graphic Packaging International, which employs 1,000 people at three facilities in northeast Louisiana and produces $4.7 billion in annual economic output.

He also talked about the importance of Medicaid expansion to help keep workers healthy.

"When a special session goes by without any action, you aren’t failing me," Edwards told legislators. "You’re failing that kid from Dutchtown."

He highlighted the work of the Cajun Navy, National Guard, and Louisiana State Police to help with recovery after hurricanes Irma, Maria, and Harvey.

He also highlighted two consecutive years of adoption records in the state.

Edwards asked lawmakers to create a council for small businesses to help them remain competitive in Louisiana. One of his goals for the session ahead includes eliminating certain licensing requirements for small businesses.

He stressed the importance of equal pay in the state and suggested raising the minimum wage to $8.50 per hour over two years. Those efforts have failed in the past. Some lawmakers cheered, while others sat quietly. Edwards said 18 states across the US have raised their minimum wage at the beginning of 2018. He added Louisiana remains one of only five states not to have adopted a state minimum wage at all.

He once again called for lawmakers to end the regular session early and calling an immediate special session to deal with the fiscal cliff to take care of the budget without costing taxpayers additional money.

Legislators have filed more than 1,000 bills this session for consideration. They cover everything from gun control to TOPS.

There are bills boosting the minimum wage, revising sexual harassment training, and boosting punishments for hazing on college campuses.

One thing they cannot do this session is pass taxes.

After failing to act during the special session, the state is still facing a projected $700 million budget cliff.

Some question whether lawmakers will be able to pass a budget. Many leaders are already pushing for another special session.

