Cajun Navy 2016 invited to White House ceremony honoring Houston Astros

Five members of the Cajun Navy 2016 have been invited by the President Donald Trump to a part of the White House ceremony honoring the Houston Astros for their 2017 World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jon Bridgers, John Able, Daniel Richardson, Ben Husser, Billy Brinegar, and Rev. Louis Husser were invited for leading the group’s rescue efforts during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

The group expressed their gratitude and excitement in a statement on their website,

“It is truly a blessing to have a POTUS who understands and recognizes the significance of citizens helping citizens. Hundreds of men and women volunteered their time and resources to help over the last 2 years, and many continue to do so, we would like to thank each of you. We are excited to be able to share this experience with some very deserving men, who were an integral part of the Cajun Navy movement during the Hurricane Harvey disaster and recovery. These men show what can happen when everyday people step up to help others. In a continuation of support for our neighbors in Texas, we will be at the ceremony Monday honoring the Houston Astros for their World Series Championship!”

This is the second time this year the president has recognized the Cajun Navy. In January, President Trump invited the group’s founder Jon Bridgers to his State of the Union address.

Bridgers and members of the Cajun Navy were honored in Houston earlier this month as part of First Responders Day during RodeoHouston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

