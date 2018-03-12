Deputies arrest Geismar man in deadly Prairieville shooting

A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Cedric Emerson, 35, of Geismar, was arrested early Monday morning for the shooting death of Frederick Patterson, 36.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said Patterson was found dead at a home on Braud Road in Prairieville. He added the investigation showed Emerson allegedly killed Patterson with a shotgun.

APSO reported detectives tracked down Emerson a short time later.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons, resisting an officer and simple escape.

Bond has not been set.

Authorities said Emerson has a lengthy criminal record, with more than 22 arrests on charges simple battery, robbery, and aggravated assault.

