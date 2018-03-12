Michigan universities seek delay on Nassar-inspired bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's 15 public universities are asking the state Legislature to delay voting on bills inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case, expressing concern about measures that would retroactively extend the time victims would have to file lawsuits and remove an immunity defense for governmental agencies.
The Senate may vote this week on the legislation backed by victims of the imprisoned former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.
The Michigan Association of State Universities wrote a letter to lawmakers Monday. The universities say several bills would have a "profound impact" and encourage the filing of a "significant number" of lawsuits against schools, churches, governments and organizations.
People sexually abused as children generally have until their 19th birthdays to sue. Under the legislation, those abused as children in 1993 or later could sue until their 48th birthdays.
