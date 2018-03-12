Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - America's gambling industry predicts $10 billion will be bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament - nearly all of it illegally or off-the-books.

That's one of the reasons the American Gaming Association favors the full legalization and regulation of sports betting in the United States.

The group found 54 million people - or about a quarter of the U.S. adult population - participated in a sports betting pool last year.

The U.S. Supreme Court is weeks away from ruling on New Jersey's challenge to a law limiting legal sports betting to just four states: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

AGA President Geoff Freeman says only 3 percent of the $10 billion the group predicts will be wagered on the games will be done through legal Nevada sports books.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

