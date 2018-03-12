LSU Baseball: March 12 NCAA Polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Baseball: March 12 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Paul Mainieri (Source: WAFB) Paul Mainieri (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for Monday, March 12.

Overall: 11-6 ... SEC: 0-0
Last week: 3-2
Tuesday: Southern, W 8-2
Wednesday: Louisiana-Lafayette, L 4-3 (10)
Friday - Sunday: Hawaii, L 4-2, W 5-1, W 14-1

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
17 20 16 16
 PVS: 16 PVS: 22

PVS: 13

 PVS: 14

This week's schedule:
Wednesday: South Alabama
Friday - Sunday: Missouri

