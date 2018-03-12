LSU Baseball: March 12 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for Monday, March 12.
Overall: 11-6 ... SEC: 0-0
Last week: 3-2
Tuesday: Southern, W 8-2
Wednesday: Louisiana-Lafayette, L 4-3 (10)
Friday - Sunday: Hawaii, L 4-2, W 5-1, W 14-1
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|17
|20
|16
|16
|PVS: 16
|PVS: 22
|
PVS: 13
|PVS: 14
This week's schedule:
Wednesday: South Alabama
Friday - Sunday: Missouri
