Pilot in NYC crash called 'mayday,' cited engine failure

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A pilot who survived when his helicopter went down in Manhattan's East River, killing five passengers, said in an emergency radio transmission that he had engine failure.

The pilot is heard saying "Mayday, mayday, mayday" during the crash on Sunday night. The pilot reported "an engine failure over the East River" and referenced a hotel, while the person at the other end of the transmission had trouble making out what the pilot was saying.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat, but emergency divers had to remove the passengers on the charter helicopter being used for a photo shoot from tight safety harnesses while they were upside down, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"It took a while for the divers to get these people out. They worked very quickly as fast as they could," Nigro said. "It was a great tragedy that we had here."

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched investigators on Monday.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize, its rotors slapping at the water.

Witnesses on a nearby waterfront esplanade said the helicopter was flying noisily, then suddenly dropped and quickly submerged. But the pilot appeared on the surface, holding onto a flotation device as a tugboat and then police boats approached.

"It was sinking really fast," Mary Lee, 66, told the New York Post. "By the time we got out here, we couldn't see it. It was underwater."

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. The aircraft was owned by Liberty Helicopters, a company that offers both private charters and sightseeing tours popular with tourists. A phone message left with the company was not immediately returned.

The skies over New York constantly buzz with helicopters carrying tourists, businesspeople, traffic reporters, medical teams and others. Crashes are not unheard of.

In 2009, a sightseeing helicopter of the same model and operated by the same company as the one in Sunday's wreck collided with a small, private plane over the Hudson River, killing nine people, including a group of Italian tourists.

A crash in October 2011 in the East River killed a British woman visiting the city for her 40th birthday. Two other passengers died weeks later as a result of their injuries.

A helicopter on a sightseeing tour of Manhattan crashed into the Hudson River in July 2007, shaking up the eight people aboard but injuring no one. In June 2005, two helicopters crashed into the East River in the same week. One injured eight people including some banking executives. The other hit the water shortly after takeoff on a sightseeing flight, injuring six tourists and the pilot.

Nigro and Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the rescue operation Sunday took place in a 4 mph current in water about 50 feet (15 meters) deep, under challenging conditions.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

  1968 LA school walkout protesters see link to Parkland teens

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:30:42 GMT
    Participants of the 1968 Los Angeles school walkouts that sparked a wave of Mexican-American youth activism say they see similarities with Florida student activists seeking to change gun laws.
  Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:12:42 GMT
    A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.
  'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:00:18 GMT
    In a Disney showdown, 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops newcomer 'A Wrinkle in Time'.
