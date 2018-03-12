Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.

Authorities say Juelz Santana turned himself into Port Authority Police early Monday and is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark later in the day. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney regarding the two weapons charges he's facing.

Santana had been sought since Friday, when a loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in a bag passing through an X-ray at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint. Authorities have said Santana then fled the area, leaving two bags behind.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, is a 36-year-old New York City-born rapper who lives in Totowa, New Jersey.

___

This story corrects the charges that Santana faces. He is faced with two weapons charges, not a weapons charge and drug possession charge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:00:18 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:41:09 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP). This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP). This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."
    In a Disney showdown, 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops newcomer 'A Wrinkle in Time'.More >>
    In a Disney showdown, 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops newcomer 'A Wrinkle in Time'.More >>

  • Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

    Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:12:42 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:41:05 GMT
    A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.More >>
    A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.More >>

  • Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:33:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly