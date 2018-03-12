Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.
Authorities say Juelz Santana turned himself into Port Authority Police early Monday and is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark later in the day. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney regarding the two weapons charges he's facing.
Santana had been sought since Friday, when a loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in a bag passing through an X-ray at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint. Authorities have said Santana then fled the area, leaving two bags behind.
Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, is a 36-year-old New York City-born rapper who lives in Totowa, New Jersey.
___
This story corrects the charges that Santana faces. He is faced with two weapons charges, not a weapons charge and drug possession charge.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.More >>
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.More >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>