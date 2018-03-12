Rapper Juelz Santana turns himself in to face weapons charge

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.

Authorities say Juelz Santana turned himself into Port Authority Police early Monday and is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark later in the day. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney regarding the two weapons charges he's facing.

Santana had been sought since Friday, when a loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in a bag passing through an X-ray at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint. Authorities have said Santana then fled the area, leaving two bags behind.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, is a 36-year-old New York City-born rapper who lives in Totowa, New Jersey.

___

This story corrects the charges that Santana faces. He is faced with two weapons charges, not a weapons charge and drug possession charge.

