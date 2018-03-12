Rapper Juelz Santana to remain in custody on weapons charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rapper Juelz Santana to remain in custody on weapons charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Rapper Juelz Santana will remain jailed pending a hearing on weapons charges stemming from a gun found in a bag at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Santana made an initial court appearance Monday in federal court in Newark. He had turned himself in to authorities earlier Monday, three days after security personnel at the airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in a carry-on bag containing his identification.

Authorities say Santana had fled the area, leaving two bags behind.

A judge has ordered Santana to remain in custody until a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 26.

Santana is a 36-year-old New York City-born rapper who lives in Totowa, New Jersey. His real name is LaRon James.

An attorney representing Santana hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

