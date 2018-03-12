French leader Macron hopes to sell jets, submarines to India

(Atul Yadav/Press Trust of India via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron admires the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, Sunday, March 11, 2018.

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh). Indians take selfies with life size banner welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, India, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Modi and Macron will visit Varanasi, one of the old...

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh). A huge banner welcoming the French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed atop an open sewage canal that drains into the Ganges river in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Today ...

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh). French President Emmanuel Macron, center and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center left, wave as they take a boat ride in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Macron arrived in India on Frida...

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh). French President Emmanuel Macron, top second left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top left, take a boat ride in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Macron arrived in India on Friday on a ...

VARANASI, India (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron says he hopes his country can sell more fighter jets and submarines to India.

In a news conference Monday, Macron said France and India want to "be able to continue with new volumes and production in line with what has already been signed."

He was referring to India's purchase of six conventionally powered Scorpene submarines in 2005 and 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016.

Macron took a boat ride with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the River Ganges in Varanasi, in northeast India, Monday.

During the three-day visit by the French leader, Macron and Modi highlighted a strong alliance and cooperation in defense, security, technology, space and counterterrorism.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.