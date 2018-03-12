BR native Brenna Huckaby wins gold in snowboarding at 2018 Paralympics

Brenna Huckaby, who was born in Baton Rouge, won the gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Huckaby was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma in 2010 when she was 14 and had to have her right leg amputated.

A gymnast before the amputation, it was a chance ski trip during rehab at MD Anderson that got her hooked on powder. Huckaby said her balance skills helped ease the learning curve.

According to her profile on the Paralympics website, that's when she started snowboarding and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

She is also the first amputee to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

