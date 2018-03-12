Trump says Commerce Secretary will talk tariffs with EU - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump says Commerce Secretary will talk tariffs with EU

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his commerce secretary will be talking to the European Union about tariffs Trump argues have been unfair to the United States.

Trump wrote on Twitter Monday: "Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers."

The president announced last week that the United States would impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, with some countries potentially exempted. Amid fears of a global trade war, the European Union is among those seeking exemptions

Over the weekend, Trump argued that the U.S. has been abused economically by the EU, saying they were "wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade."

