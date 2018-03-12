Walker wins first state title in boys' basketball

It was an unbelievable comeback for Walker High in Saturday night's boys 5A championship game with Landry-Walker High.

The Wildcats trailed by eight points with 1:30 to go, but rallied to force overtime and claimed the 62-57 win in OT.

"Like I told these guys during that last timeout with about 1:20, I said, 'Guys, you know we can score in a hurry,'" said head coach Anthony Schiro. "Now, I didn't realize we could score that much in a hurry, but I said, 'You know we can get turnovers and score in a hurry, so this game is far from over.' And they responded. That's all there is to it. They just responded."

Walker is celebrating its first-ever state title in boys’ basketball.

