From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a cool and breezy Monday morning. It's also all clear on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and we expect it to stay that way for the majority of the week ahead.

After Sunday's wet weather, enjoy a return of sunny skies, with northerly winds 10-15 mph and gusty, with a high only in the low/mid 60°s. Overnight, it will be clear skies and colder, with a low of 38°.

Tuesday, it will be another pleasant March day, with sunny skies during the morning and a few more clouds during the afternoon. The high will reach 65°. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet and dry. The next mention of potential rainfall isn't until Friday and even then, it's only 30% coverage.

St. Patrick's Day will be unseasonably mild, with a high in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s and perhaps a few scattered showers (30%). Overall, it will be decent "parade weather."

