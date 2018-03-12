Officials tight-lipped in attack on California veterans home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials tight-lipped in attack on California veterans home

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Resident Tom Parkinson places flowers on a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday eve... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Resident Tom Parkinson places flowers on a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday eve...
(Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services via AP). This undated photo provided by Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services shows The Pathway Home Clinical Director, Dr. Jennifer Golick, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, i... (Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services via AP). This undated photo provided by Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services shows The Pathway Home Clinical Director, Dr. Jennifer Golick, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, i...
(Tom Turner via AP). This September 2012 photo provided by Tom Turner shows Christine Loeber, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Loeber was executive director of the Pathway Home, a treatment program ... (Tom Turner via AP). This September 2012 photo provided by Tom Turner shows Christine Loeber, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Loeber was executive director of the Pathway Home, a treatment program ...
(PsychArmor Institute via AP). This undated photo provided by PsychArmor Institute shows clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzales, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Gonzales was killed by a former pat... (PsychArmor Institute via AP). This undated photo provided by PsychArmor Institute shows clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzales, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Gonzales was killed by a former pat...

By Associated Press

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California have so far been tight-lipped about why a former Army rifleman may have killed three women after a daylong siege at a veterans home in Napa County wine country.

Albert Wong, 36, slipped into a going-away party for two employees of The Pathway Home on the campus of the Yountville veterans home campus about 50 miles (85 kilometers) north of San Francisco on Friday, then let some people leave, but kept the three women.

Wong, whose military records show he served in Afghanistan from April 2011 to March 2012, was enrolled in The Pathway Home's veteran treatment program until he was recently expelled, according to a relative of one of the women.

Law enforcement officials did not respond to questions throughout the weekend about what led to Wong being dismissed from the program or whether officials had alerted police or others to any concerns about his mental health after he was removed from the program. Records also show a state-issued security permit Wong had for a 9mm firearm was canceled in October, but state officials could not immediately say why.

Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System were remembered as immensely talented women who cared deeply about veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Gonzales Shushereba was seven months pregnant. She was married a year ago and was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C., with her husband this weekend to celebrate their anniversary.

"Jennifer and her colleagues died doing the work they were so passionate about - helping those in critical need," her husband, T.J. Shushereba said in a statement.

Directors of the veterans program are beginning an exhaustive review of security protocols, said The Pathway Home spokesman Larry Kamer. It may never reopen, he said.

The six residents have been moved to other facilities while officials discuss the future of the program, Kamer tells the San Francisco Chronicle.

The facility's board members are scrutinizing building security, emergency protocols and what kind of screenings are in place for incoming patients.

Cissy Sherr, of Milbrae, said in an interview with The Associated Press that she and her husband became Wong's guardians after his father died and his mother developed health problems. When Wong became a teenager and Sherr and her husband worked full-time, they decided to put him in foster care.

"He always had a great smile on his face," she said. "He didn't have a traditional upbringing but still he just became a fine young man. I can't imagine what happened. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite heated rhetoric, little change on US-Mexico border

    Despite heated rhetoric, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-03-12 09:23:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:00:18 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 09:21:26 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP). This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP). This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."
    In a Disney showdown, 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops newcomer 'A Wrinkle in Time'.More >>
    In a Disney showdown, 'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops newcomer 'A Wrinkle in Time'.More >>

  • '68 Los Angeles school protesters see link to Parkland teens

    '68 Los Angeles school protesters see link to Parkland teens

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:30:42 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-03-12 08:12:03 GMT
    (Devra Weber/La Raza Photograph collection/UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center via AP). This March 1968 photo provided by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center shows students from Theodore Roosevelt High School stand behind a fence during a walkout...(Devra Weber/La Raza Photograph collection/UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center via AP). This March 1968 photo provided by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center shows students from Theodore Roosevelt High School stand behind a fence during a walkout...
    Participants of the 1968 Los Angeles school walkouts that sparked a wave of Mexican-American youth activism say they see similarities with Florida student activists seeking to change gun laws.More >>
    Participants of the 1968 Los Angeles school walkouts that sparked a wave of Mexican-American youth activism say they see similarities with Florida student activists seeking to change gun laws.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly