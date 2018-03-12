Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
Congress' effort to stabilize the nation's insurance markets is faltering amid escalating demands by each party and erratic positions by President Donald Trump.More >>
Administration officials credited toughened economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations, and pushed by the United States, with helping bring North Korea's Kim Jong Un to the brink of negotiations.More >>
Trump's appearances in the left-leaning state during the 2016 campaign were marked by sometimes-violent clashes between his supporters and opposition groups. Protests are expected during this trip.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have long claimed they're just friends but records obtained by The Associated Press show the president's eldest son and the Republican donor have a...More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
