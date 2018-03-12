The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The...
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Resident Tom Parkinson places flowers on a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday eve... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Resident Tom Parkinson places flowers on a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday eve...
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Public Safety officers put up caution tape around building G the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ende... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Public Safety officers put up caution tape around building G the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ende...
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d... (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d...

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California veterans center (all times local):

9 p.m.

The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.

A spokesman for The Pathway Home says directors of the veterans program are beginning an exhaustive review of security protocols.

Larry Kamer tells the San Francisco Chronicle that the six residents have been moved to other facilities while officials discuss the future of the program.

The facility's board members are scrutinizing building security, emergency protocols and what kind of screenings are in place for incoming patients.

Police say former resident 36-year-old Albert Wong killed Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber, Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Wong was found dead after an hours-long standoff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite heated rhetoric, little change on US-Mexico border

    Despite heated rhetoric, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:26:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • Major ruling expected on stash-house stings, racial bias

    Major ruling expected on stash-house stings, racial bias

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:11:13 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:26:24 GMT
    A federal judge is set to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling on whether law enforcement stings where suspects are talked into robbing non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses are racially biased.More >>
    A federal judge is set to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling on whether law enforcement stings where suspects are talked into robbing non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses are racially biased.More >>

  • Third nor'easter in 2 weeks on the horizon

    Third nor'easter in 2 weeks on the horizon

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-03-11 17:00:39 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:26:22 GMT
    The Northeast is bracing for its third nor'easter in fewer than two weeks.More >>
    The Northeast is bracing for its third nor'easter in fewer than two weeks.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly