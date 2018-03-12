The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d...

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California veterans center (all times local):

9 p.m.

The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.

A spokesman for The Pathway Home says directors of the veterans program are beginning an exhaustive review of security protocols.

Larry Kamer tells the San Francisco Chronicle that the six residents have been moved to other facilities while officials discuss the future of the program.

The facility's board members are scrutinizing building security, emergency protocols and what kind of screenings are in place for incoming patients.

Police say former resident 36-year-old Albert Wong killed Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber, Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Wong was found dead after an hours-long standoff.

