SESSION 2018: What to expect over the next three months

State lawmakers return to the state capitol Monday for a three-month-long regular session.More >>
Prom night could be easily be considered one of the most memorable nights of a teenager's life and for many, it's just around the corner.More >>
Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball team is back in postseason play as LSU will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.More >>
No. 13 LSU baseball's offense erupted for 14 runs on a season-high 17 hits to capture the series against Hawaii, 14-1, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.More >>
A little rain couldn't stop the Easter Bunny from delivering a fun day at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. The second annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the Red Stick Moms Blog was held Sunday, March 11 at the library. The festivities were supposed to be held outside on the lawn, but a severe rainstorm forced the activities to move indoors. RELATED: 2018 Easter egg hunts and activities Copyright 2018 WAFB. A...More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
