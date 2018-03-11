Thousands of prom dresses given to high schoolers

Thousands of prom dresses were given away to high schoolers (Source: WAFB)

Prom night could be easily be considered one of the most memorable nights of a teenager's life and for many, it's just around the corner.

No Glass Slippers wants to help teens create a night to remember by encouraging them to skip the big box stores and check out their steep discounts, only asking for smiles in return.

“It's just a life-changing experience,” said Monetria Turner, brand ambassador for No Glass Slippers. “Just by giving them a simple dress.”

For the sixth year in a row, this group is giving away thousands of dresses, shoes, makeup, and undergarments, provided by Jess’ Bra Closet, for free.

Shoppers and friends, Trinity Ricard and Maya Horton are excited to show off their new dresses.

“It's a new side of us, Horton said. “Getting all glammed up.”

Ladereka Christian said shopping for dresses is right up her alley.

“I like going through a million different things just to find the perfect dress,” she said.

Their goal is to impact the lives of young girls in an unconventional way. Organizers said this mission is simple; empowerment.

“I like how everybody was like, oh I like that dress. That was nice because I felt validated,” Horton said.

“It's just a confidence builder. We're just helping them feel welcome,” explained Kendall Cannon, volunteer coordinator for the organization. “I want them to feel like they're the most beautiful girl in the world. No one knows their background or circumstances but we want them to feel like the fairy tale, the Cinderella.”

Over 100 girls participated in the event.

No Glass Slippers collects donations year-round for this event. To make a donation, go to the McKinley Alumni Center located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

