Offense erupts as LSU captures series vs. Hawaii

Information provided by LSUsports.net writer Alissa Cavaretta.

BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 13 LSU baseball's offense erupted for 14 runs on a season-high 17 hits to capture the series against Hawaii, 14-1, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improves to 11-6 on the season while Hawaii falls to 8-6.

Next up, LSU plays host to South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 14, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be available online only through the SEC Network+, which is accessible through Watch ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

“We won this series, which we really needed to do,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We did it the hard way, losing Game 1 on Friday, but taking each game one at a time and coming back to win the next two. The way we went out and played today was fantastic. This Hawaii team entered the series with a 1.74 staff ERA, and I thought we did a terrific job against their pitchers.”

In the first start of his collegiate career, right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard fired 5.1 shutout innings and allowed only three hits. He walked two and struck out three and has started his LSU career with 17.1 scoreless innings of work. The freshman improves to 4-0 on the season.

“Ma’Khail Hilliard set the tone for the game by giving us over five shutout innings,” Mainieri said. “He was terrific again, and we supported him on offense with some good, solid at-bats where everybody in the lineup was contributing.”

Catcher Hunter Feduccia led the Tigers’ offensive effort by going 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI. Third baseman Chris Reid was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and leftfielder Daniel Cabrera and shortstop Hal Hughes each contributed two RBI.

Sophomore Logan Pouelsen suffered the loss for the Rainbow Warriors, and his record is now 2-1. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out one.

With one out in the top of the first inning, second baseman Brandt Broussard singled to right field, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on first baseman Austin Bain's single into left field. Feduccia followed with a double to right field to drive in Bain and give the Tigers the 2-0 lead.

LSU jumped out to the 6-0 lead after a four-run third inning. Right fielder Antoine Duplantis singled to right field and stole second to lead off the inning. In the next at-bat, Bain sent a base hit to left field to put runners in scoring position for Feduccia, who sent a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Duplantis.

Beau Jordan doubled to left-center, driving in Bain, and the designated hitter scored on Reid's single to centerfield. With two outs and Reid on second, Hughes doubled down the left field line to bring home Reid.

The Tigers carried their strong offensive momentum into the fifth inning. With Feduccia and Beau Jordan in scoring position after a walk, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice bunt, Cabrera drove a two-RBI double to center field. Cabrera then scored on an error by Hawaii shortstop Maaki Yamazaki, which put Hughes on first. With center fielder Zach Watson and Hughes on first and second after a single, Broussard drove a double to left field, which scored Hughes.

A sacrifice fly to left field by Duplantis brought in Watson. After a throwing error by the third baseman put Bain on first, there were runners on the corners as Broussard stood on third with two outs. Feduccia put his second double of the day into left field and brought in two runs to bring LSU's lead to 13-0.

With runners on first and second after a leadoff single by Reid and a walk from Cabrera, Hughes sent a single right down the left field line to drive in Reid, and LSU tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth to gain the 14-0 advantage.

In the top of the seventh with two outs and catcher Taylor Murray on after a walk, left fielder Jedd Andrade doubled to shallow left field to break up the shutout and bring in Murray.

LSU pitchers Cam Sanders, Brandon Nowak, Clay Moffitt, John Kodros and Trent Vietmeier combined for the final 3.2 innings of work. The bullpen combined to limit Hawaii to one run on two hits, with three walks and two strikeouts.